First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.36

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $11.44. First Bank shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 26,214 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $220.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. First Bank had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in First Bank by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 476,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 134.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

