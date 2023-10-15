First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First National Bank Alaska and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Second Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.62%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $184.63 million 3.16 $58.24 million $18.30 10.05 Old Second Bancorp $278.15 million 2.15 $67.40 million $2.03 6.59

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Old Second Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.22% 1.09% Old Second Bancorp 30.18% 19.45% 1.57%

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, it offers safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.