First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,499 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $113.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

