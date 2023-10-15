First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,101 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Portland General Electric worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.66 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.