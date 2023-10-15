First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,083 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $10,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.63. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

