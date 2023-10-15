First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,312 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

NUE stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.59. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

