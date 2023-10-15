First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,950 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,388 shares of company stock worth $12,943,630 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

