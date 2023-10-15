First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FDVV stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity High Dividend ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.