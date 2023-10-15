First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,827,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

AJG opened at $233.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.40. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $237.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

