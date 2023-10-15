First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 98,058.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 555,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,481,000 after buying an additional 555,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.17%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

