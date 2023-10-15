First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 770,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,387 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Coupang by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPNG. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

