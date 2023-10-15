First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,313 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,593 shares of company stock worth $605,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. UBS Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

