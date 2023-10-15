First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,041 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of PotlatchDeltic worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

PCH opened at $44.87 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

