First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 863.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 277,865 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of EQT worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 1.3% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in EQT by 19.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $43.37 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQT

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.