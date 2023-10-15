First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

