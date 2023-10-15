First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,312 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 790,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $490.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.29.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

