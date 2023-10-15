First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,935 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.74.

Shares of MO opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

