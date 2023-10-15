First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,281 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Sonoco Products worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 214,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 47.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $64.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

