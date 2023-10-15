First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,387 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

