First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,979 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,979 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 176.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

