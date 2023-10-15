First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,433 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,433 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $85.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

