First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,105 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $232.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.13 and a 12-month high of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.49.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.