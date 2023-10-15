First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,312 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Hyatt Hotels worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $105.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $82.83 and a one year high of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

