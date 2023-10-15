First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,314 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $839.63 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

