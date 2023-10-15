First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

