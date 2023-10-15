First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,452 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $326.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.30. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $270.30 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.