First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 96,073 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,073 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

