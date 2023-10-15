First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.12 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

