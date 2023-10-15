First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 944,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,017,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.92. 422,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,132. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

