Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 3.4 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.67. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

