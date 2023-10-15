Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASET opened at $28.22 on Friday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 194.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.