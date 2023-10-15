Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASET opened at $28.22 on Friday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
