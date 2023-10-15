Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the September 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flywire

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Flywire

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,677,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $337,179.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,115,452.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,677,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,242 shares of company stock worth $6,370,779 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. Flywire has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.