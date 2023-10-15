Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the September 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,677,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $337,179.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,115,452.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,677,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,242 shares of company stock worth $6,370,779 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. Flywire has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

