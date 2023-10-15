Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the September 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Flywire
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flywire Price Performance
FLYW opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. Flywire has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $35.80.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
