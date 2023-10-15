Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Increased to C$5.30 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

About Foran Mining

CVE FOM opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$4.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

