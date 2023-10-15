Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $190.94 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.78 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.