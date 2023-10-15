Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,028 shares of company stock worth $4,035,315 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

