Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $55.51 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $482.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $470.61 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Read Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.