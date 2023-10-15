Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $286.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

