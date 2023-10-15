Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $396.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.02 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

