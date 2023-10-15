Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 4,403 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 139.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,112,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,973 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 57.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,533,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 28,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

