Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $365.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.11 and a 200-day moving average of $354.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

