Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Loews by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,235,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,120 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.