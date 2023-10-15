Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.12 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.1% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

TSM stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

