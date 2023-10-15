Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13,184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day moving average is $174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

