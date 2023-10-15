Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

