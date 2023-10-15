Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 8,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,717,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

