Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 98 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

