Forum Merger III (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) Shares Up 2.9%

Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Forum Merger III Trading Up 2.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.
About Forum Merger III
Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.
