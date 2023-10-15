Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $542,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

