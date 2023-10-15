G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) versus 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Head to Head Contrast

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and 89bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics $89.16 million 0.66 -$147.56 million ($1.71) -0.67 89bio N/A N/A -$102.03 million ($2.11) -3.61

89bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G1 Therapeutics. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G1 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 89bio 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for G1 Therapeutics and 89bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 935.09%. 89bio has a consensus target price of $33.22, indicating a potential upside of 335.99%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than 89bio.

Volatility & Risk

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 89bio has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics -87.26% -143.26% -46.84% 89bio N/A -39.80% -34.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of 89bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats 89bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor can protect bone marrow and reduce hematologic adverse events (AEs), as well as improve emerging treatments through myeloprotection which improve patients' overall anti-tumor immune responses combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

