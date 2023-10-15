Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.88. Gaia shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 3,852 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gaia Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $59.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaia news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 144,444 shares of company stock valued at $378,549 over the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gaia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

